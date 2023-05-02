A demonstration of how electricity workers climb ladder to cut wire almost went awry during the march past of the National Union of Electricity Employees of Nigeria (NUEE), Oyo State chapter, in commemoration of this year’s May Day celebration.

The scene occurred as part of the union members’ salutation and demonstration when they got to the front of Governor Seyi Makinde who cheered the various unions marching past.

While saluting the governor, some of the union members mounted and held a ladder at the base for one of them to climb.

Upon arriving the top of the ladder, the union member showed how electricity workers cut wire.

Things however almost went awry when the climber, while descending the ladder, had to jump down when he saw that the ladder was losing its balance on the ground.

There was however confusion as regards whether the electricity workers suffered any injury from jumping off the ladder but the state chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Bosun Olabiyi, allayed fears about the ladder slip.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune on the incident, Olabiyi said the affected electricity worker suffered no injury, adding that no worker who participated in the March past suffered an injury.

He blamed those who held the ladder at the base for hastily letting go of their firm grip on the ladder hence the electricity worker had to jump down.

Olabiyi said: “There was a slip but that wasn’t a casualty. The guy climbed up the ladder, demonstrated how to cut wire.

“When he was descending the ladder, the people holding the ladder hastily let go of the ladder so the guy jumped down when he was about to fall.

“He was fully fine afterwards. Everyone saw him move around afterwards.”





