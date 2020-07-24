Lai Mohammed eulogises former Kwara Commissioner

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has described the late Dr Olufemi Ogunsola as a “steadfast and dependable ally” who dedicated his life to serving his people.
Ogunsola, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress in Kwara, former Commissioner in the state and former Commissioner of the Federal Character Commission died on Thursday,
In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, the minister said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the death of the academician and astute politician.
The statement was made available to newsmen by Segun Adeyemi, the Special Assistant to the President (Media) Office of the Minister of Information and Culture.
The minister condoled with the government and people of Kwara and urged the family and friends of the deceased to take solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life and served his people to the best of his ability.
The minister prayed to God to grant repose to the soul of the departed and to give the family he left behind the fortitude to bear their loss.
(NAN)
