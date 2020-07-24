Gunmen abduct Police Inspector, LGA Councillor, 3 Princes in Adamawa

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped a police inspector, a Councillor and Three Princes in Adamawa. The operation took place in a daring night raid that led to the death of one man, the gunmen had on Wednesday abducted a police inspector, an incumbent councillor representing Koma ward, a businessman, with two married women and the son of late district head of Koma, in Jada local government of Adamawa State.

Sources in Koma identified the abductees as inspector Yakubu, Hon Bulus Geofery, Hammanjidda Hammanjalo, Hajiya Amina and the two wives of a popular hunter, popularly called Malam Hassan in the area.

An eye witness said a man identified as Wawu was gunned down by the assailants as they herded the abductees into the bush.

Sources told daybreak reporter on phone that the gunmen came in large numbers and took their time to visit the victims in their respective homes and whisked them away at gunpoint.

It was also gathered that the kidnappers took total control of the area while their operation lasted as no one dare challenge them.

“They seemed not to be in a hurry as they picked their victims one after the other.

“They visited the house of Malam Hassan who is one of the popular hunters in the area probably to kill him but they didn’t meet him in his house. So they abducted his two wives.

“Right now the area has been overtaken by despondency as people went into a state of trance induced by fear.

“As I’m speaking to you, the kidnappers are yet to establish contact with families of the abductees, ” the source added.

Confirming the development, the image-maker of Adamawa State police command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje said police are on the trail of the assailants.

“The incident actually happened and the police in conjunction with the local hunters are currently on the trail of the kidnappers,” he said.

Kidnapping for ransom has become a serious challenge in Adamawa despite the efforts of the police in the state as it has become a full-fledged business raking in millions of naira for the men of the underworld.

