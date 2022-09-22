Military eliminates over 36 terrorists, several others in air raids in North-East within 2 weeks, says Defence Headquarters

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadin Kadin eliminated more than 36 terrorists and several others in air strikes across North-East in the last two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, said this at the bi-weekly news briefing on the operations of the armed forces, on Thursday in Abuja.

Danmadami said that two top commanders of Bolo Haram and the Islamic States in West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists, identified as Abu Asiya and Abu Ubaida (A’Qaid), were among those eliminated during the period.

He said that while Asiya was killed at Parisu, Ubaida was eliminated at Sheruri all in Sambisa forest general area on September 12 and September 15 respectively.

“Consequently, within the period under review, troops neutralised 36 terrorists, rescued 130 civilians and arrested 46 suspected Boko Haram terrorists as well as 12 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP logistic suppliers.

“Furthermore, 21 AK-47 rifles, 163 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, two RPG bombs, 25 dane guns, four explosive ordnance store, two bandoliers, 10 solar panels, 23 bicycles, 10 motorcycles and one tricycle were recovered.

“Other items recovered are 19 cell phones, 28 torchlights, bags of assorted grains, 122 rustled sheep and the sum of N203,125.

“Equally, a total of 368 suspected terrorists and their families comprising 53 adult males, 116 adult females and 214 children surrendered to own troops at different locations in the theatre.

“All recovered items, rescued civilians and apprehended suspected terrorists were handed over to the relevant authority for further action while surrendered terrorists and their families are being profiled for further action,” he said.





Defence spokesman said the air component had on September 9 eliminated several terrorists in Sambisa forest in an air bombardment.

He said that similar operation was carried out on terrorists’ enclaves at Abdallari, Mafa, Zanari and Tumbun Baba between September 10 and14 killing several terrorists and destroying their structures.

