BREAKING: Bandits kidnap paramount ruler in Jos

The paramount ruler of Gindiri in Mangu Local Government of Plateau State, Mr Charles Mato Dakat has been kidnapped by bandits in his residence.

It was gathered that the traditional ruler was kidnapped on Sunday between the hours of 1am to 2am.

According to a source, “We heard sounds of gunshots in the wee hours of the morning. But we were afraid to come out.

“Later we learnt that our king was abducted by suspected bandits.

Findings gathered that the development has thrown the town into panic.

As of the time of filing the report, there was no official statement from the police or state government.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…