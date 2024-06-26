The Lagos State Government has approved the appointment of CSP Adetayo Akerele as the new Chairman of the Lagos Environmental and Special Offenses Unit (Taskforce).

This was contained in a statement signed Wednesday by Gbadeyan Abdulraheem Director, Press & Public Affairs, Lagos State Taskforce.

CSP Akerele, who is a seasoned administrator and a super cop was the former BRT Lane Monitoring and Enforcement Commander.

The former Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye has been appointed as the Commander of Lagos State Rapid Response Squad.

The new appointment takes effect immediately.

