Lagos Task Force arrests three suspected drug peddlers

Three suspected drug peddlers have been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Task Force on the Environment and Other Related Offences, popularly known as the Task Force.

The suspects were reportedly arrested during a raid on suspected black spots in the Cele, Itire and Ilasamaja areas of the state.

The spokesperson of the Task Force, Andulraheem Gbadeyan, confirmed the arrests in a statement signed by him on Thursday.

The Task Force spokesperson stated that “in its sustained efforts to rid Lagos State of environmental nuisances, illicit drug activities and other forms of criminality, the Lagos State Taskforce has carried out an enforcement operation targeting identified black spots in Cele, Itire, Ilasamaja and other parts of the State.”

He said that “the operation, which commenced in the early hours of the day, was led by the Chairman of the agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, who personally supervised the exercise across identified locations notorious for illicit drug-related activities, public disturbances, and other criminal tendencies.”

According to him, “During the operation at Itire, the Chairman commended the whistleblower and residents of the area for their vigilance, cooperation, and willingness to take responsibility for the safety and security of their community.

He noted that sustained citizen participation and timely intelligence-sharing remain vital to identifying and dislodging criminal elements from neighborhoods across the state.”

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The Task Force spokesperson confirmed that “The enforcement exercise resulted in the arrest of three suspected drug peddlers allegedly involved in the sale and distribution of substances, including marijuana, Colorado and Indian hemp, to adults, underage persons, and street urchins around Cele Bus Stop, Itire, and Ilasamaja.”

He also noted that “These illicit activities have reportedly contributed to recurring public disturbances, street fights, cult-related activities, youth violence and other criminal tendencies in the affected communities.

Some of the suspects were also alleged to have engaged in activities capable of threatening the safety of residents and passersby, particularly during the early hours of the day.”

The suspects were identified as Bello Musa, 18, and Abubakar Musa, 27, both of No. 23, Adebayo Street, Cele-Ijesha, and Agboola Fuad, 24, of No. 4, Sewage Street, Abaranje, Ijegun, Lagos.

They have been arraigned before a court on three counts bordering on possession and sale of illicit drugs, inciting members of the public against officers performing lawful duties, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges, while the case was adjourned until December 9, 2026, for further proceedings.

CSP Akerele reiterated that active citizen participation, alongside sustained enforcement operations by the Task Force and other relevant security and regulatory agencies, remained essential to maintaining public order, promoting environmental sanitation and ensuring lasting peace across Lagos State.

He stressed that individuals found engaging in criminal activities and violating applicable environmental laws would face the full weight of the law.

CSP Akerele urged residents to take an active interest in the security and safety of their communities by reporting suspicious activities and cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

He also cautioned young people against involvement in illicit drug-related activities, street violence and cultism, warning that such conduct could jeopardise their future and undermine the prospects of generations yet unborn.