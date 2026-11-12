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Ayra Starr set to make Coachella debut in 2027

Oluwafemiloye Oladeji
Ayra Starr returns with her third studio album, Starrgirl.
Ayra Starr returns with her third studio album, Starrgirl.

Ayra Starr is doing what star girls do as she is  officially confirmed to make her debut performance at the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, United States, joining an international lineup featuring SZA, Dua Lipa and Tame Impala.

Ayra Starr’s Coachella appearance will add to her growing international music career, following the release of her third studio album, Starrgirl, and her recent performance at the NFL International Games halftime show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The festival, which will run across two consecutive weekends, from April 9 to 11 and April 16 to 18, will also feature performances from Madonna, Zara Larsson, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Kehlani, Steve Lacy, JISOO and Daddy Yankee, among others.

British singer Dua Lipa will headline the Friday performances, while Australian musical project Tame Impala will take the Saturday headline slot. SZA is scheduled to close the festival on both Sundays.

The singer is also preparing for her 20-city Starrgirl World Tour, which is scheduled to take her across Europe and North America in early 2027.

Her inclusion in the Coachella lineup marks another international milestone for Nigerian music, as Afrobeats continues to gain recognition on major global music platforms.

(bellanaija)

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