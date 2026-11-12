GTA VI tops $1bn ahead of Nov 19 launch date

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) has reportedly generated more than $1 billion in pre-order revenue ahead of its November 19 release, as the highly anticipated video game sets new records on PlayStation and Xbox digital stores.

The latest instalment of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto franchise has become the most pre-ordered game in the history of both the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, according to announcements from Sony and Microsoft.

Market intelligence firm Sensor Tower estimates that the game has attracted more than 10 million digital pre-orders across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, generating over $1 billion in estimated revenue as of November 11.

The figures represent a significant increase from earlier estimates, which placed pre-orders at approximately 7.7 million copies, valued at more than $750 million.

According to Sensor Tower’s estimates, PlayStation accounts for approximately 75 per cent of the pre-orders, with Xbox making up the remaining 25 per cent.

However, Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have not officially disclosed the game’s total pre-order figures or confirmed the reported $1 billion revenue milestone.

The development comes as Take-Two prepares for the November 19 launch of GTA VI, 13 years after the release of its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V.

The strong pre-order performance has also heightened investor expectations for Take-Two, whose financial outlook has become increasingly tied to the success of the upcoming title.

In a report, Business Insider noted that investors are looking beyond the game’s opening sales, hoping it will replicate the long-term commercial success of GTA Online.

Released in 2013, GTA V became one of the most successful video games in history, with its online multiplayer platform generating sustained revenue through virtual currency and additional content.

Investors are therefore expecting GTA VI to deliver similar long-term returns, although questions remain about when its multiplayer mode will be introduced and how it will integrate with the company’s existing GTA+ subscription service.

Take-Two has reportedly said pre-orders are significantly exceeding its initial expectations, further strengthening confidence in the game’s commercial prospects.

Beyond its impact on the company, the release is also expected to influence console sales as players prepare to access the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

With its record-breaking pre-orders and growing commercial expectations, GTA VI is shaping up to be one of the biggest video game releases of the year.

(finance.yahoo)