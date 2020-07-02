Lagos SUBEB charts course for students with special needs

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensure no child of school-going age, irrespective of physical or health conditions, is left behind in accessing quality basic education.

The chairman of the board, Mr. Wahab Alawiye-King, gave this assurance at a meeting held with teachers in the government-owned special and inclusive schools in the state at the agency’s office, Maryland, Ikeja, last week.

He said schoolchildren with special needs deserve adequate attention to enable them learn just like their mates with no disabilities at this period of school closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and thereafter.

He said that was why the board put up the meeting to keep teachers as critical stakeholders abreast of policy formulation, especially as regards the adoption of e-learning platforms introduced since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to him, the education policy of the state government is to ensure that students with special needs are adequately catered for just like every other child as they all have a right to quality education.

“And we strongly believe they need modern technology to aid their learning too,” he said.

While Alawiye-King, according to a statement by the head of public affairs unit of the board, Mrs Enitan Adewunmi, commended the teachers for their dedication before and during this school closure, he implored parents and guardians to show love, care and dedication to special needs students.

On her part, LASUBEB’s board member in charge of social mobilisation and structured distance learning, Mrs. Sijuade Tiamiyu, assured the teachers of their inclusion in the production of contents to be uploaded on the e-learning platforms for all categories of students in the state.

Also speaking, the acting board secretary, Mrs. Olubunmi Oteju, said Lagos State is the first in Nigeria to start running inclusive units in schools by enrolling both students with disabilities alongside those without disability together.

She said at the moment, the state has 2,975 students with special needs in 31 primary schools and another five schools specifically for those with one form of impairment or the other.

