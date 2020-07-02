UNILORIN is most subscribed Nigerian university for the 7th year

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has again emerged the most subscribed university with about 103,582 applicants (representing 5.31 per cent of all applications) making the institution their first choice in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This is according to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s (JAMB)’s official analysis of the applications received for the 2020/2021 admission into the nation’s over 300 institutions of higher learning.

According to the statistics, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, came second with 82, 984 applications (representing 4.26 per cent of all applications).

Reacting to the development, the director of corporate affairs, University of Ilorin, Mr. Kunle Akogun, said the university management was not surprised by the admission seekers’ overwhelming show of confidence in UNILORIN, saying, “Naturally, everybody wants the best for him/herself.”

Mr. Akogun justified the rating, saying that the university had never relented in its efforts at providing world-class education for its students.

“Which admission seeker in Nigeria would not covet a university whose academic calendar has never been disrupted since the past two decades? Which parent or guardian would not want his child/ward to attend a university where cultism and other anti-social crimes are anathema? Indeed, which reasonable individual would not want to associate with a university that is fast becoming a global brand and a world renowned centre of excellence?” he asked.

Mr. Akogun thanked the applicants and their parents for reposing consistent confidence in the capacity of the University of Ilorin to offer them the best in character moulding and academic learning.

He commended the vice chancellor, Professor Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, for maintaining the glorious records of quality service, peaceful environment and academic integrity established and promoted by his illustrious predecessors.

He also commended the academic staff of the university for their commitment to efficient teaching, effective research and profound community services, and the non-teaching staff for collaborating with the management and their academic counterparts in such a manner that the image of the university continues to blossom even beyond the imaginations of the institution’s founding fathers.

