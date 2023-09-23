Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Shuaheeb Olabode Agoro as the 22nd Head of Service (HoS) with effect from September 30, 2023.

Agoro succeeds Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who was recently appointed as the Principal Secretary to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The outgoing Head of Service (HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the 21st Head of Service in Lagos State, made this known in a statement released to newsmen, stating that Agoro’s appointment would, however, take effect on September 30th, 2023.

Muri-Okunola’s voluntary resignation from the civil service will be effective on September 29, 2023.

Muri-Okunola mentioned that Agoro joined the Lagos State Public Service on July 1, 2003, and became a Permanent Secretary on August 3, 2015. He added that until his new appointment, Agoro was serving as the Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau.

Muri-Okunola urged all public servants in the state to extend the necessary support to the newly appointed Head of Service to build upon the achievements of his predecessors while wishing his successor a rewarding and successful tenure of office.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…





We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…