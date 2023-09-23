In a bid to further spread technology savviness for self-dependency and job creation for African citizens, a Nigeria-based coding school, Conclase Academy, will admit and train 1,000 students to equip them with knowledge that could fetch them high-flying jobs anywhere across the globe.

This was part of the academy’s focus in exposing citizens to technology knowledge in its 5th cohort plans in 2023/24 academic year, with the aim of boosting the students’ horizons with in-demand tech skills that can enhance their competitiveness under a 21st century economy.

A statement released on Saturday by the company’s CEO, Adeposi Bamiduro, said the Academy, launched in 2021, had trained and graduated over 500 students equipped with different in-demand technology skills, most of whom are now making waves in their careers across many nations in the African Continent.

Bamiduro said that the fifth cohort of Academy will see the Nigeria-based coding school add DevOps to its course curriculum, while strengthening its SAP Consultant programme to enable more people get into the tech industry with minimal coding.

According to him, “As a startup, we listen to feedback, and the feedback we have been getting has been about DevOps and for more courses that require little coding. That’s why we launched the DevOps and our SAP Consultant program.

“Conclase Academy is highly regarded in the tech space because the school provides guaranteed paid internship placement for its graduates as a way to help them gain experience in a real work environment.

“Graduate of the Academy’s 3rd cohort have gotten internships in blueship companies like Seven Up Bottling Company, Sycamore, God is Good Motors, among others”.

Bamiduro called on the private sector, government, and Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to partner the school, not just by sponsoring students to learn tech skills, but to offer internship opportunities for graduates of the academy in their companies.

