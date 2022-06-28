Lagos partners USAID to improve access to water supply

In its bid to improve access to safe water in Lagos, the State Government, through Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) in partnership with USAID is planning a holistic revitalisation of the WASH sector to improve access to a water supply to its residents.

This was revealed on Monday at the Lagos Water Corporation, during the visit of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to LWC on Lagos Urban Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (LUWASH).

The USAID team, led by Dr Joechim Ezeji, as part of its mission, paid a visit to the LWC 45 Million Gallons per Day (MGD) Iju Waterworks to access the status of its infrastructure.

In a statement by the agency, Ezeji noted that the Management of LWC, led by the Managing Director/CEO, Engr Muminu Adekunle Badmus has shown Commitment and Interest in the programme, as the discussion is agelong, even before the design of the E-Wash in 2017.

Mr Ezeji added that the agency in her due diligence has been discussing with various stakeholders, such as State Government, Water Regulatory, and Contractors, among others to facilitate the exercise, in its bid to make water supply services available to the populace and especially the less privileged.

“We want the poor people to get or feel the impact of the investment, as USAID is supporting/financing with 10 per cent of $400 million to support Infrastructure rehabilitation, Capacity Building, Institutional Strengthening, Improvement of Governance, among others”.

Recall that on December 8, 2021, USAID and the Lagos State Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to improve access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services.

This was the first step towards enhancing urban water service delivery in Lagos State by improving infrastructure, accountability, and strengthening regulatory oversight in the State as well as strengthening the governance, financial and technical capabilities of Lagos water utilities and private sector water vendors.

The partnership between the Lagos State government and USAID will spur efforts to make clean water more accessible and affordable, especially in low-income communities.





This is to be implemented under Lagos Urban Water Sanitation and Hygiene (LUWASH) programme.

