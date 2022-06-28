NPC commences training of personnel for trial census in Oyo State

The National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced training of field personnel for the trial census in readiness for the 2023 Population and Housing Census in Oyo State.

The training, as contained in a statement by the Public Affairs Officer of NPC, Mrs Priscillia Sawe, is in continuation of the preparations for the conduct of the 2023 census in the state.

She said: “The National Population Commission has commenced a State Level Training Workshop for field personnel to be engaged for the trial census from Monday, June 27 to Friday, July 8.

“The 12-day training, which is taking place at the ITD Coding Room, NPC State Office in Ibadan, is to equip field functionaries with the required skills to effectively and efficiently deliver the exercise.

“Facilitators, supervisors and enumerators drawn mainly from communities within the selected areas have been carefully selected for the trial census through an online recruitment process.”

The NPC spokesperson said the trial census would be conducted from July 11 to 24, while the house numbering would take place from July 11 to 16, followed by validation of the Enumeration Area frame from July 17 to 19, and enumeration of persons from July 20 to 24.

“THe trial census, which is a dress rehearsal, is to evaluate all aspects of the census operations before the main census on a limited scale.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs





Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

NPC commences training of personnel for trial census in Oyo State