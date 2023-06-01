Lagos State government on Wednesday expressed its commitment to collaborate with the French Community to foster employment and employability of youths in the state through the cultural and linguistic ties.

The state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the deputy governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, made this position known, while receiving the Minister of State for Development, Francophone and International Partnerships, Mrs. Chrysoula Zacharapolou and other delegates on a courtesy visit, which was held at the Deputy Governor’s official residence.

The governor noted that Nigeria is a country with potentials, saying it was time to turn those potentials to real possibilities and opportunities for the country through the different initiatives and partnerships.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State has also gotten to the stage where French Language should be made compulsory for the students in government schools, even as he further noted that there were very few countries that don’t speak English or French in Africa.

He said it was something to prepare youths in Lagos to be global citizens in future, adding: “And if one can speak both languages, you are able to communicate in most African countries.”

Speaking on the benefits to be derived from partnerships inherent in terms of business, entertainment and culture, Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that the state government already had Six Pillars of Action and Agenda termed: THEMES PLUS, which the government was working on.

He added that the E in the THEMES Agenda, stands for Entertainment, saying that the state government had trained over a thousand youths on photography, cinematography amongst others skills.

The governor commended the Agriculteurs Francais et Developpement International (AFDI) for their support especially in capacity building and in the waterways transportation.

Earlier in her remarks, the Minister of State for Development, Francophone and International Partnerships, Mrs. Zacharapolou, stated that the collaboration would facilitate more employment and more innovation to Lagos State.

She expressed the belief that the studying of French in secondary would be beneficial to the state, adding that “as we know, Nigeria is surrounded by Francophone countries and this will create more opportunities and links with the people of the different countries.”





Speaking further, Zacharapolou noted that the best of the country can be felt almost immediately, through the energy of the people and the potential of the country.

The highlight of the event was the signing of the letter of intent of promoting the French Language and improvement of the quality of French teaching in secondary schools in Lagos State.

