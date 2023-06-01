Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has charged newly sworn-in commissioners and other appointees to see their appointments as an opportunity to exude patriotism and offer selfless service to Rivers state to enable the new administration succeed.

The Governor gave the charge during the formal swearing of four Commissioners; Prof Zacheous Adango, Dr Alabo George Kelly, Prof. Chinedu Mmom and Barr Isaac Kamalu at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday urging the appointees to be diligent and patriotic in the discharge of their official duties.

The four commissioners were with the immediate past Governor Nyesom Wike until his handover to Fubara on Monday.

Also sworn in were the new Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr George Nweke, whose appointment the Governor described as strictly on merit, and a member of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission RSIEC, Ibierembo Thompson.

He disclosed that the task of governance before the new administration was enormous, stressing that no stone would be left unturned to ensure that the administration started on a strong foundation and succeed.

He assured that the right incentives and modalities would be put in place for the transformation of the state pointing out that the people of Rivers State were looking up to the new administration with high expectations that required a high sense of patriotism on the part of the executive to succeed.

The governor congratulated the appointees for their appointments, urging them to deploy their wealth of experiences in the service as they had served the state in various capacities in the past, noting that the task of development in the state required the efforts of all stakeholders.

He cautioned against tendencies of undermining his administration, warning against unruly antics as no one should take his simplicity for granted.

Prof Zacheous Adango was assigned the portfolio of Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr George Kelly Alabo, Works, Prof Chinedu Mmom, Education while Barr Isaac Kamalu got the Finance portfolio.

