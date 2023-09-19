Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has subsidised fares on the Bariga Palliative Transport Bus Service, given food vouchers for rice, semovita, garri and beans, including 50 per cent cut on primary health services within the area.

Speaking on this initiative, The Executive Chairman of the Council, Alabi Kolade said the council decided to support its people through credible palliatives in order to lessen the impact of subsidy reduction on the most vulnerable population outside of the civil service.

Alabi also said financial assistance, food distributions, and a functional health care programme are being offered, adding that the first six (6) buses are fully automated and prepared to transport passengers at a 50 per cent discount as part of the Bariga Local Council’s palliative transport service.

“To lessen the impact of subsidy reduction on the most vulnerable population outside of the civil service, Bariga has decided to support its people through credible palliatives.

“We are offering financial assistance, food distributions, and a functional health care programme.

“The first six (6) buses are fully automated and prepared to transport passengers at a 50 per cent discount as part of the Bariga Local Council’s palliative transport service, which is being unveiled today.

“The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Critical Stakeholders are anticipated to receive the second set of fourteen (14) buses as part of an empowerment programme, which will help lower transportation costs in our community, integrate the informal economy, and boost local economic development in Bariga,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE