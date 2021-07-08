Lagos lawmakers lauded for supporting upgrade of LASPOTECH, AOCOED to universities

The Lagos State House of Assembly has been commended for giving legislative backing to the proposed upgrading of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) Ikorodu, and both Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED),Otto- Ijanikin and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), Noforija-Epe, to degree-awarding institutions.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, gave the commendation in a statement made available to newsmen by the head of the Public Affairs Unit of his office, Mr Adesoye Oyelami.

Wahab, while giving an update on the proposed additional two state universities, noted that with the legislators scaling the second reading of the bills last week to make the proposal become a law is an indication that the upgrading may be faster and earlier than expected.

He said upon approval of the proposal, LASPOTECH would be upgraded to the University of Science and Technology, while the two state-owned colleges of education, AOCOED and MOCPED would become the University of Education.

He commended the leadership of the House, particularly the Speaker, Rt Honourable Mudashiru Obasa, for giving steady and quality legislations towards the good governance of the Sanwo-Olu led administration on education and other sectors of the economy.

He said the agenda of the administration, including the provision of quality and quantitative total education to the people of the state towards building a new Lagos is yielding tremendous results.

He said it was obvious that the Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo, could no longer provide admission all alone for the increasing number of prospective undergraduates in the state, hence, the need for the two additional universities to close the gap.

He explained that the proposed universities were designed to help in adding value to science, technology, vocational and entrepreneurship skills development needed for rapid socio-economic growth of the state and the country by extension.

He said the bills were now with the House Committee on Tertiary Education for further action and with expectation to report back to the house in two weeks.

