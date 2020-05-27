Lagos issues 479,028 number plates, driver’s licences in one year

Lagos State government on Wednesday said it has issued 479,028 number plates and driver’s licences to motorists in the state in the last one.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, made this known at a ministerial press briefing in Ikeja, Lagos, saying that the breakdown showed that 288,000 number plates and 191,028 driver’s licences were issued respectively in the last one year.

Oladeinde further disclosed that the Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA) on weekly basis issued a total of 6,000 new number plates, 24,000 monthly and a total 288,000 in the last one year.

This was just as he said that the state government had recently re-introduced the Temporary Vehicle Tag (TVT) to assist in providing a robust database and sharing of valuable information about all new vehicles entering the state with law enforcement agencies harping on safety as well as security alertness.

“In conformity with international standard, Lagos State government launched a newly designed Articulated and Allied Vehicle Number Plate (AVNP), the new AVNP comes in a set of three which will be fixed on the cabin head, body and rear.

“A new website (verify.autoreg.ng) has been created to enable law enforcement agency to verify the authenticity of vehicle number plates,” he said.

The commissioner added that the administration had simplified the process for the issuance of drivers’ license, pointing out that the period for obtaining driver’s license had reduced from six weeks to two weeks.

“The period for obtaining a driver’s license has reduced from six weeks to two weeks. As at February 2020, a total of 191, 028 driver’s licenses were processed and issued to their owners in the most seamless way.

“Likewise, there has been significant improvement in obtaining new number plates. It takes just a day to process and obtain new number plates now under the present administration. This is a departure from the obsolete cumbersome registration process,” he added

Oladeinde said to continue to manage the activities of the e-Hailing Transport Business within the state, a comprehensive e-hailing operational guideline and detailed application form had been developed to enhance new entry processes.

Speaking further, the commissioner disclosed that Abandoned Vehicle Committee had been inaugurated to complement traffic management and transportation through the removal of abandoned vehicles and other impediments affecting the free flow of traffic within the metropolis.

Besides, he disclosed that the state government had also inaugurated Motor Parks Monitoring Committee, to monitor and supervise the activities of approved motor parks within the state, saying this was to prohibit the consumption of illicit drinks and other criminal activities within the state at the various motor parks.

Oladeinde also said that the ministry had completed the installation of truck barriers on selected bridges across the state in order to restrict the movement of articulated truck.

He, however, said the state government had sadly noticed that these truck barriers were damaged immediately after installation, warning that anyone caught in the process of damaging or removing road furniture would be seriously dealt with in accordance with the law.

