Lagos govt to collaborate with UFUK Dialogue to eradicate poverty

Lagos State government, on Thursday, stated its willingness to collaborate with the Ufuk Dialogue, in the eradication of poverty, ignorance and promote peaceful coexistence in the state.

Ufuk Dialogue is a non-governmental organisation with the mission of helping the needy in the country.

The deputy governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said this while receiving the management team of Ufuk Dialogue in his office in Alausa-Ikeja.

Hamzat, while emphasising the need for collaboration with the organisation, stated that such collaboration focused on three pillars which the group had already been executing in some states across the country, including Lagos State, namely; eliminating ignorance via the establishment of schools, offering free medical services and surgeries and promoting peace by establishing conflict resolution centres were highly commendable.

He said Ufuk Dialogue was on the right course by coming to Lagos State, the melting point of the country, stating that there was no single tribe that is not in the state.

According to him, though Lagos is limited and small inland size, it takes care of 10 per cent of the country’s population, saying collaboration with the group would definitely impact the populace.

Hamzat urged the group to have a better coordinating workflow and better collaboration by working with the necessary ministries and agencies in the state, just as he enjoined that for their medical outreach/intervention Programmes, the organization should work with the Ministry of Health so that they could be well guided whenever there was any development in the health sector.

He also called on the organisation to partner with the Ministry of Education in term of education and scholarship, adding that the creation of schools and granting scholarships to the less privileged would help in eliminating ignorance which, according to him, is aiding terrorism.

Earlier in his remarks, President of the Ufuk Dialogue, Ahmet Omeroglu, disclosed that the organisation was established in 2011 at Abuja with a mission to reduce hardship in the country by helping the needy through the provision of free education, scholarships, free medical outreach, free cataract surgeries and establishment of conflict resolution centres in different states.

Ahmet disclosed that medical centres had been established in different parts of the country, including 17 in Kano, three each in Kaduna and Lagos.

He also noted that over 5000 students had graduated from their established schools located in six states across the country.

He further emphasised that the dialogue centres were established by the group to settle disputes among Nigerians and ensure harmony and peaceful coexistence in the country.

