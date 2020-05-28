Lagos govt targets 150 technology solutions in 2021

The Lagos State government, through its Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), says it is targeting 150 technological applications/solutions in 2021.

The Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Hakeem Fahm, made this known on Thursday at the 2020 Ministerial Press Briefing, commemorating the one year in office of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration.

Falm said that within the first year administration of Sanwo-Olu, the ministry received over 60 technological applications/solutions from the Lagos Solution Hub.

He said that the state government was evaluating the applications to ensure that they were of international standards and could solve local problems.

According to him, the Lagos Solution Hub is established to serve as an interface between the solution ecosystem and Lagos State.

”The hub accepts innovative proposals and applications to help drive problem-solving in the state, reduce application bottlenecks and enhance communication between state and private-sector problem solvers,” he said.

The commissioner said that through the hub, the government effectively communicated its requirements for projects to application developers.

Falm said that Lagos State was fully committed to deploying technologies in driving the economy.

He said that through the Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council, the state government identified creative and innovative ways to re-engineer the economy across education, business and government environment.

According to him, the Council has its working documents that focus on using Science, Technology and Innovation to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said that the council was to promote scientific research and innovation activities in the public and private institutions, by identifying all research and innovation products that were viable and translate such to commercial activities with a view to establishing small/medium scale industries.

Falm said that the council managed the Science Research and Innovation Fund, of which N250 million had been set aside as seed fund to encourage Science, Research and Innovation drives in the state.

