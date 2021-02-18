Lagos govt reaffirms commitment to schools development

The Lagos State government has reaffirmed its commitment to infrastructural development of public schools by making their environment more habitable and conducive for teaching and learning.

It also promised to build more schools, particularly in the rural and riverine communities, so the residents could gain access to quality education enjoyed in urban centres.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, gave the assurance during a site inspection tour of some school projects in Epe, facilitated by a federal lawmaker representing Epe federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Wale Raji.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the ministry, Mr Kayode Abayomi.

According him, the projects totalling about 12 in different schools on the Epe axis, comprised blocks of classrooms, furniture, modern toilets, dormitory and information communication technology (ICT) centre.

Speaking further, the commissioner said the state government was making frantic efforts to put its schools in good shape in terms of buildings, classrooms and staffrooms, furniture and teachers.

She harped on the necessity to give quality education to the younger generation to prepare them for economic independence, as well as responsible life in the future.

She commended the lawmaker for his contribution to the education sector in the state, saying the projects would boost students’ learning outcome.

While asking for more support, she called on other stakeholders to support the state government in the revitalisation process of the sector.

Speaking at the event, Mr Raji echoed the imperativeness in giving quality education to children and the youths to adequately equip them to become societal problem-solvers, now and most importantly in the future.

He urged other stakeholders to support and collaborate with the state government towards making Lagos a smart city.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)… | police helicopter to Oyo | police helicopter to Oyo | police helicopter to Oyo