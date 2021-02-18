TRCN registrar, Prof Ajiboye, delivers UI’s 488th inaugural lecture today

REGISTRAR and the Chief Executive of the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Olusegun Ajiboye will deliver the 488th Inaugural Lecture of the University of Ibadan today.

Ajiboye is a professor of Social Studies and Environmental Education of the university and a lecturer at the Faculty of Education of the institution before his appointment by the Federal Government to his current role at TRCN.

He will deliver a lecture on the topic ‘Teaching: In the classroom as regulator’ at the Trenchard Hall of the university at 5:00pm.

The chief host and the acting vice chancellor of the university, Professor Adebola Ekanola, said a post- inaugural cocktail would be held at the Faculty of Education’s seminar room shortly after the event.

