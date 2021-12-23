Lagos govt reaffirms commitment to EKOEXCEL

Ahead of the new school term in January 2022 and continuous pursuit of excellence, the Lagos State government has reaffirmed its commitment to EKOEXCEL put in place to provide quality education to both the rich and the poor and upskill teachers, leveraging on technology.

The programme launched in 2019 by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has so far witnessed over 12,000 headteachers and teachers moved from analogue to digital teaching, using tablets and updated curriculum, while over 14,000 primary school teachers from 1,009 public primary schools had been captured under the scheme.

Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) Executive Chairman, Hon Wahab Alawiye-King, gave this pledge while speaking at the public awareness campaign on the heels of recent enrollment exercises across 10 Local Governments (LGs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) that involved local community leaders and influencers, including Nollywood celebrities.

Alawiye-King, while reaffirming the commitment of the state government to the initiative, said it was in fulfilment of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s promise of quality education to all Lagos pupils as spelt out in his THEMES agenda.

According to him, Governor Sanwo-Olu is very passionate about basic education, saying his dream was to reduce the number of out-of-school children to the minimum while deploying the latest technology for instruction in schools.

He assured that the agency under him cannot afford to fail in the task the governor had “entrusted into our care, hence our effort to make Lagosians know more about EKOEXCEL and its benefits.”

LASUBEB boss added that Governor Sanwo-Olu was very passionate about improving the quality of instruction in public schools and using education to drive the state’s transformation efforts given the importance of the knowledge economy.

Also speaking, Permanent Board Member of LASUBEB and oversight chair of the EKOEXCEL programme, Hon Adebayo Adefuye, stressed the need to convince parents and guardians that were yet to enrol their children in government schools to do so, assuring them of quality instruction.

“Our public schools in Lagos are now at par with their private counterparts, so there’s no need to keep children at home while looking for money to pay their fees in private schools.

“Public schools, particularly those in EKOEXCEL have e-learning devices so parents, guardians, please enrol your children in our schools. You won’t regret it. Education is the future and the present administration recognises that hence the massive investments in it,” Adefuye said.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had last week, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to education and technology, saying that the government would ensure that Lagos State remained the reference point for impactful, inclusive and innovative education.

To further underscore its commitment to quality and innovative education, the state government allocated the lion share of its 2022 budget tagged ‘Budget of Consolidation’ to it, with Education taking N171.6 billion, amounting to 12.3 per cent of the total N1.38 trillion sum.

Speaking at the 2021 Annual Governor’s Lecture of the Lagos State University (LASU) Alumni Association themed: “Educational leadership and technology as viable options for economic recovery and nationhood: The experience of Lagos State,” Sanwo-Olu said education and technology would continue to occupy prime positions in his government due to its critical nature to the execution of his administration’s THEMES agenda.

“Our administration understands the key role that education and technology play in transforming the society, which explains why we made education one of the major pillars of our T.H.E.M.E.S Development Agenda (Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Economy, Entertainment and Tourism and Governance and Security),” he said.

