I am ready to reconcile with Kwankwaso, says Ganduje

THE Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that he is ready to reconcile and end differences with a former governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

According to Ganduje, “this kind of fighting has been going on for a long time.”

He made the assertion in an interview with Radio France.

Ganduje disclosed that “everyone knows reconciliation is better than fighting. We hope the Lord will help those who are trying to prepare us.

“You know there are those who fan the flames of conflict. So right now, we are trying to make sure we stop them and fix our relationship.”

