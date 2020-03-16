Lagos Explosion: Fire now extinguished ― NNPC

By Tribune Online
Mallam Mele Kyari , Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)

The fire that resulted from the recent Lagos pipeline explosion has been put out in the late hour on Sunday.

According to Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of NNPC, the fire was extinguished at 11.30 pm, last night.
Tweeting using, @MKKyari he wrote thus:

”Lagos explosion update: pipeline fire put off at 11.30 pm. Maintenance team to move in and repair the damaged pipe segment.”

The disaster has led to the deaths of not less than 15 people, with numerous houses and cars destroyed.

