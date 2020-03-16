Navy hospital treats 55 victims of Lagos pipeline explosion

Latest NewsTop News
By Tribune Online
Explosion

A total of 55 victims of Sunday’s explosion at Abule Ado area of Lagos were treated at Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Ojo, Western Naval Command (WNC) Spokesman, Thomas Otuji, has said.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Navy Fire Service Unit trucks from NNS WEY, Naval Ordnance Depot, Naval Air Base, were also deployed to assist in fighting the fire.

He said that the explosion that occurred at Abule Ado about 9:30 a. m. also caused substantial damage to the ceilings in the hospital.

“Fifty-five persons were attended to, made up of 36 school children and 19 adults.

ALSO READ: 15 killed, 50 buildings damaged in Lagos explosion

“One of the adults had about 35 percent mixed degree burns with inhalation injuries and pulmonary edema.

“He has been admitted into the Intensive Care Unit and connected to a ventilator, seven other adults and two children are on admission in the wards.

“Two adults had a traumatic brain injury and were referred to LUTH for neurosurgical intervention. The remaining 43 have been treated and discharged.

“Three people were brought in dead comprising of two females and a male,” the Navy Spokesman said.

NAN

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Nollywood comedian, Baba Suwe, on admission at LUTH

Latest News

LUTH is in crisis ― SERAP

Latest News

AMITY Awards to honour best hands in the health sector

Latest News

Doctors’ strike: Relations hire ambulances to evacuate patients from LUTH

Comments