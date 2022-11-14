Lagos emerges overall winner at Eko NAFEST 2022

Lagos State has emerged the overall winners of the 35th Edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) tagged “Eko NAFEST 2022,” where 37 Cultural Wonders of Nigeria, showcasing the strength in the cultural diversity and ethnicity of the country were unveiled.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Festival held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan-Lagos, Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, urged Nigerians to always follow the path of dialogue and other non-violent approaches in resolving potential issues capable of igniting violence in the country.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said Nigerians must ensure this notwithstanding the fact that it was almost impossible for citizens not to have differences, considering the multiplicity of culture and languages in the country.

“While it is almost impossible not to have our differences, considering the multiplicity of our culture and languages as Nigerians, we must always follow the path of dialogue and other non-violent approach in resolving potential issues capable of igniting violence,” the governor said.

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians pay cursory attention to harnessing the differences in the cultures in the land, saying that doing so “will assist in building consensus and bond of friendship towards genuine reconciliation that will promote the much needed unity, reduce tension and tribal conflicts in the country.”

The governor commended the organizers of the event, the National Council for Arts and Culture for the concept of carrying school children along in the cultural event, describing such step as the best way for the nation to sustain, protect and preserve her culture for posterity.

He urged the council to continue to engage more children in the competition, introduce them to cultural heritage and sustain the children corner of the competition so that more talents can be discovered and groomed.

“It is my belief, if we take deliberate steps to put these youths on the right path through positive orientation and meaningful engagements, the rate of youth related crime and violence will gradually reduce and the whole society will be better for it,” the governor said.

The governor, therefore, appealed to all participants to continue to imbibe the good virtues learnt through NAFEST and share the lessons with their kinsmen in their respective states.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, expressed appreciation to Governor Sanwo-Olu and the state government for hosting the festival and the hospitality extended to all participants by the good people and government of the state in the last one week of the event.

The Director-General added that with the hosting of the festival, the spirit of Lagos had changed the narratives and further strengthened the unity among Nigerians.

He, therefore, charged that there should be no more fighting among citizens but rather “celebrate our unity and come together to make Nigeria great.”

