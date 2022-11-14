HYPPADEC decries lack of funding for ecological intervention in 6 hydro-power states

The Governing Council of the Hydro-Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), has heaped blame on inadequate funding hampering humanitarian interventions in the six middle belt states of Niger, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Benue and Plateau, lamenting large-scale ecological disasters caused by the hydroelectric power dams in the areas.

Addressing conferees at the opening session of a five-day retreat with the theme: ‘Building Resilience in Work Place’ on Sunday at the Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, the Managing Director (MD) of the Commission, Abubakar Yelwa, recalled that since it became operational in 2021, funding has not been optimal in tackling huge humanitarian crises in the host states.

He noted that the operations of the dams usually result in perennial flooding, which has affected grossly, farming, fishing and other agricultural activities, and destroyed buildings, and power facilities with the local residents jobless and stranded.

According to him, no fewer than 300 people used to die yearly from boat accidents in the rivers around the operational areas of HYPPADEC, until the Commission intervened to clear the surrounding rivers Niger, Benue, Kaduna and others of fallen trees and other impediments for free sailing of boats to the shores.

“The challenges of these communities are enormous, and multi-dimensional, while resources to face the challenges head-on are very limited. This has made it mandatory for the management Committee to act consciously in taking decisions that will improve the living conditions of communities in our areas of operation.”, he stated.

Despite poor funding, the MD said, “we are gradually changing the narrative of the living conditions of people in the communities, especially in the areas of maritime safety, security, education, health, agriculture, water projects, youths’ empowerment and social support packages.”

In the same vein, the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Commission, Joseph Ityav, underscored the importance of the forum and tasked the delegates to think and aggregate ideas towards greater efficiency in workplace situations and best practices in delivering on the core mandate of the Commission.

He reminded workers of the urgent need to address the socio-economic challenges affecting the host communities and challenged them “to put in thoughts and contributions that would form the recommendations for the best way forward in tackling the problems.

Former Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices (and other related offences) Commission (ICPC), Ekpo Nta, who currently chairs the Nigerian Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, advised participants to be conscious of personal security and functional retirement from service for problems-free life after workplace activities.