Again, UAE frustrates Air Peace out of Dubai route

The United Arab Emirates authorities have continued with their conspiracy against Nigeria.

Its citizens as it has again forced the only Nigerian carrier, Air Peace flying into their domain to suspend operations between Nigeria and Dubai.

The ongoing aero politics launched towards Nigeria by the UAE which became heightened following the excuse of its trapped funds in Nigeria reached its peak with the suspension of flights by the authorities of the Middle East country.

Hitherto the issue of the trapped funds, the UAE authorities had rolled out some harsh policies which targeted Nigeria as a way of frustrating the only Nigerian Cartier operating in the country.

One such deliberate policy was the rejection of visas for all Nigerians willing to travel to the tourist country.

Attesting to this hostility towards Nigeria, despite all diplomatic efforts from the Nigerian government to persuade the UAE government from coming down from its high horse, the UAE immigration has continued to remain adamant.

While the national carrier of the country, Emirates has since suspended operations in Nigeria, the UAE authorities have continued to frustrate Air Peace from flying into their airspace.

Following the crisis, the Nigerian carrier has now announced the suspension of flights into Dubai over the refusal of the UAE to issue visas to Nigerian travellers.

A notice just issued by the Air Peace management on the suspension of flights declared: “We hereby inform the public, especially our Dubai passengers, that effective from Tuesday, November 22, 2022, we shall be suspending our Dubai operations till further notice.

“This is consequent upon the persisting non-issuance of visas to Nigerian travellers by the government of the United Arab Emirates and the accompanying inconveniences.

“Air Peace has been operating in UAE even with the country’s recent travel restrictions, but given the heightening hurdles Nigerian travellers are facing in accessing the country, it has become imperative that we halt our operations to that destination.

“We shall provide further updates as the situation progresses. Passengers whose flights are affected by this development can mail our Call Center Team- callcenter@flyairpeace.com- to attend to their concerns.”

Some travel agents and stakeholders who spoke on the unpleasant position of the UAE authorities have accused them of high-handedness to Nigeria as a contradiction to the good camaraderie its airline enjoyed here.

