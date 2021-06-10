Lagos commissioner lists steps to transforming education system

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo has identified steps that need to be taken to transform the nation’s education system across levels to an appreciable height.

She listed the steps to include the design of curricular to be more practical than theoretical, making of teaching students-centred, sustainability of government policies and programmes on education, yearly improvement of schools infrastructure and maintenance, students and workers’ attitudinal change, blocking of leakages and reward for hardwork, among others.

According to her, the steps are not limited to an adequate implementation of the 6-3-3-4 education policy.

The commissioner gave this position as a guest speaker at the 2021 Africa Top School Awards event organised by the African Brands Review in Lagos, recently.

She said that though paucity of funds and inadequate qualified and competent workforce are also part of the problems confronting the education sector, she is confident that if the identified steps were taken and students were also provided with relevant skills, there will be appreciable transformation in the system.

She pointed out that “not every child actually needs a university education but the kind of education that will make them to do well in their chosen fields and other areas of life.”

In his welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer of African Brands Review, Mr Joseph Ayodele, said the annual awards were designed to recognise individuals and institutions that have contributed significantly to the development of education in Africa.

He added that the overall aim was to encourage the award recipients to further add value to the education sector while also encouraging others to do likewise.

He noted that the organisation started with top 50 schools in Lagos State nine years ago and have now covered the entire country and the African continent.

He listed schools that bagged the organisation’s awards this year to include: Queen’s College, Yaba, Nigerian Tulip International College, Ogun State, Marists Brothers’ Juniorate, Uturu, Abia State; Dowen College Lekki; Ijaiye Ojokoro Senior High School, Lagos; Crescent International High School, Sango-Ota; ECWA Heroic Academy Abuja; and Federal Government Girls’ College Jos, among others at both Lagos and Abuja award ceremonies.

He added that Mr Segun Oloketuyi the former managing director of Wema Bank and Hajia Binta Fatimah Abdulkadir, retired director, Mass Education Department, Federal Capital Territory Administration, were also honoured, among others as ambassadors of the organisation.

He noted that all the award recipients were honoured based on their respective contributions to the education sector.

