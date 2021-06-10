UI students, lecturer emerge winners at advertising competition

THREE students of the department of Communication and Language Arts (CLA) of the University of Ibadan have defeated students from 13 other universities to win the Future Creative Leaders Academy (FCLA) advertising competition.

In a clean sweep, the CLA students took the top three positions in the competition with Goodness Okusanya emerging winner; Theodore Ogedegbe, first runner up and Niniola Olobayo, second runner up.

The FCLA is a platform under the Pitcher Festival, an advertising festival for students of tertiary institutions.

The feat achieved by the University of Ibadan students is epochal as never in the 14-year history of the competition has any university bagged all prizes.

The competition recorded a total of 34 entries, with three contestants from each school to include University of Ilorin; Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo; Covenant University, Ota; Lagos State Polytechnic, Lagos; Lagos State University; Fountain University, Osogbo; University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Pan-Atlantic University, Epe; Lead City University.

Awards were also presented to a lecturer in the department of Communication and Language Arts of the university, Dr Bisi Olawuyi as lecturer of the year just as the University of Ibadan bagged the award as ‘School of the Year.’

