Akwa-Ibom university workers continue strike, snub Emmanuel’s ‘no work no pay’ threat

STRIKING academic and administrative employees of the Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), on Monday refused to obey the directive of the state governor Udom Emmanuel to resume, saying they won’t be cowed by the threat of “no work, no pay” declared by the governor.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), under which all the academic and non academic unions belong, resolved to a strike action in April, following the government’s refusal to settle the lingering industrial dispute concerning non-payment of salary arrears for 10 months.

The governor had directed the aggrieved workers to return to work on Monday or forfeit their salaries and other entitlements.

The directive was accordingly communicated to the workers in a statement at the weekend by the registrar, Mr John Udo, on behalf of the university management led by the vice chancellor, Professor Nse Essien.

However, when the Nigerian Tribune visited the two campuses at Ikot Akpaden in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area and Obio Akpa in Oruk Anam Local Government Area, the gates were still locked with several students turned back by the angry union leaders\According to Dr Ime Okop, chairman of AKSU, the institution would continue to remain under locks “until all outstanding salaries and other emoluments are paid.”

Meanwhile, governor Emmanuel had via a virtual media briefing last month, disclosed that the institution ranks among the highest paid universities in Nigeria, saying “I give N327 million grant every month for the running of the institution,” wondering why there should be a crisis of salary payments in the school’.

However, it was gathered that only N250 million monthly had been received which, according to the management, was barely enough to settle salaries and other entitlements of the workers. It was gathered that what compounded the cash crisis was the recruitment of some non-academic workers during the COVID 19 period.

Some students of the institution, while fielding questions from newsmen at Obio Akpa campus, lamented that they had not completed their second semester examinations when the lecturers decided to go on strike’.

One of them who pleaded anonymity for fear of victimisation said, “I came to school this morning based on the announcement that we should resume today.

“And as you can see the whole environment is dry. When I got to the school gate, I met some lecturers who asked me to go back home because they are not returning to the classroom until they are paid.

“The vice chancellor had ordered the lecturers to commence academic activities but they are insisting on ‘no salary, no work.’ Our worry is that thieves have started breaking into students’ rented apartments that are off-campus to steal their things.”

