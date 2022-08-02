Lagos climate summit saved Victoria Island ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, said some of the resolutions emanating from the State Annual Climate Change Summit had saved the 555 hectares of land of the popular Lagos Island since 2010.

Sanwo-Olu made this known while declaring open the 9th Lagos International Climate Change Summit themed: “Integrating Climate Actions in Lagos State Development: investment Opportunities and Trade-offs,” which took place at Victoria Island, Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Kadri, at the 2- day conference, said people always asked what was Lagos doing about Victoria Island, but quickly disclosed that the 555 hectares, would have disappeared by 2010 if not for “this Summit.”

“People ask what’s Lagos doing? Victoria Island, 555 hectares, would have disappeared by 2010 but as a result of this Summit.

“As has been noted by many, climate change is not a future problem. It is with us here and now, affecting every community in every country, on every continent.

“We are seeing the impact in everything from wildfires to rising sea levels and flooding, to intensifying heatwaves in places where such phenomena used to be unknown.

“Here in Lagos, our status as a littoral state puts us at the mercy of rising sea levels. It cannot be over-emphasized that we are witnessing the increasing interdependencies of systems. With each passing year, the risks of unabated climate change mount,” he stated.

“Last year, Lagos State took a giant leap by launching the Lagos Climate Action Plan: our second Five-Year Plan, covering 2020 – 2025. This plan highlights evidence-based and inclusive climate action that will help create a more resilient Lagos for all.

“In just a year, I can say with great confidence that the Lagos Climate Action Plan has started to deliver great and impactful rewards, including attracting the attention of critical supporters and partners.

“For example, there is the recently awarded grant by the UK Government (Future Cities Nigeria) to the Lagos State Waterways Authority to improve the ferry services across the State, which will further support our efforts to provide a truly multi-modal transport network for Lagos, with consequent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions associated with road transportation.

“We have recognised that inaction in the face of the devastating impact of Climate Change is not an option. No one will be left untouched. Even worse is the impact on the most vulnerable among us: Women, Children Persons living with Disabilities, the poor. These categories of people are bound to disproportionately bear the brunt of extreme weather events,” he added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the state government was in constant discussion with the private sector, development partners and donor organizations, to find solutions and ways to better adapt to climate impact, with special emphasis on protecting women, children and people with disabilities, adding: “This Conference is one of the many manifestations of our keenness to engage and collaborate.”





Besides, he said the state government had also embarked on the journey of updating her Development Plan, incorporating climate adaptation and mitigation components in each sector.

According to him, the state government also has the Lagos Climate Action Plan, which requires adopting and mainstreaming into all that it could do to realise the set objectives.

“As we proceed from this Opening Ceremony, into the Summit proper, it is my sincere hope and belief that the deliberations will focus on ensuring that everything we do is home-grown and tailor-made for our local context, while of course not losing sight of global best practices.

“We are Africa’s fastest-growing Megacity, an emerging global financial centre, a maritime economy, blessed with a very youthful, entrepreneurial population. All of these must be taken into account in fashioning our journey to a resilient future. I very much look forward to the recommendations and action points that will emerge from the Summit,” the governor stated.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, said the state government recognised the impacts of the organized private sector on economic growth in Lagos and the commitment of the state government to mainstream climate action in the next phase of its developmental agenda of state.

According to him, such was also affirmative action in support of the role of the private sector in mitigating the effects of climate change, adding that Lagos was the only state in the Country that had developed and commenced the implementation of her Climate Action Plan in Nigeria.

“Lagos is the only State in the Country that has developed and commenced the implementation of her Climate Action Plan in Nigeria. This Plan highlighted 26 initiatives across adaptation and mitigation actions to advance a sustainable low carbon economy in our quest to achieve net zero by the Year 2050. The Climate Action Plan has opened a new frontier of funding opportunities for adaptation projects in the State.

“It will also interest you to know that the State Government through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has signed up to the £15m UKAID Climate action implementation Programme, which will support cities to accelerate implementation from their Climate Action Plans (CAPs). In a short while, Lagos will be benefitting from this fund in the Energy and Waste Sectors.

“Climate Actions require significant investments and it is also a known fact that the economic cost of Climate Change far exceeds the cost of action. That is why the Ministry is forward-looking with her collaborative efforts with the private sector in order to maximise the inherent benefits of climate action,” Bello stated.

