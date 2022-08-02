Gombe declares outbreak of monkeypox, confirms 3 cases

A few days after Bauchi recorded a case of monkeypox disease, neighbouring Gombe State, on Tuesday, announced that it has confirmed three cases of the disease.

The disclosure of the confirmed cases was made by the Commissioner of Health, Dr Habu Dahiru while briefing journalists on the development in Gombe.

He however said that the cases have already been treated and discharged while management will continue just as he assured that preventive measures have been put in place to check its spread.

According to Habu Dahiru, “We have 19 suspected cases in the state, samples were collected from the suspected cases and three returned positive for monkeypox virus. The cases presented were having fever which lasted more than a week despite treatment for common causes of fever”.

The Commissioner added that “They developed rashes on their faces and other parts of their body which prompted the suspicion of monkeypox. In the light of the above, I hereby declare the outbreak of monkeypox in Gombe State.”

The Commissioner described monkeypox as a rare viral zoonotic disease with an incubation period of 5 to 21 days adding that “It has two phases of symptoms which include fever, headaches, body pain, body weakness and lymph node swelling”.

According to him, “Other symptoms are body rashes that start from the face and subsequently spread to the other parts of the body including palms and soles of feet.”

Habu Dahiru further said that “The disease can be transmitted from infected animal to human through direct contact or body fluid and waste product of infected animal.”

He added that “Also, human to human transmission occurs directly through contact with body fluids of an infected person or indirectly through contact with surfaces contaminated by a patient.”

The Commissioner then advised people to be watchful and report immediately to the nearest health facility any symptoms of the disease for prompt action by qualified medical professionals.

