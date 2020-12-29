Lagos Assembly swears in new member

The Lagos State House of Assembly, on Monday, sworn-in a new member of the House, Hon Saheed Wasiu Obafemi, from Kosofe Constituency 2.

Oaths of allegiance and membership were administered on Hon Saheed Wasiu Obafemi by the Head of the Legal Department of the Assembly.

It will be recalled that Hon Saheed was elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) during a by-election held on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

The election was necessitated by the death of the lawmaker representing the constituency, Hon. Tunde Braimoh in July 2020.

While congratulating the new lawmaker, the Speaker of the House, Hon Mudashiru Obasa, urged him to collaborate and cooperate with other members of the House and that he could get clarification from the office of the Speaker or that of the Clerk if he is not clear over any issue.

