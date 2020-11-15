Lagos adjusts dates for closure of level crossing at Yaba, Jibowu, others

Lagos State government has announced a slight adjustment in the dates for closure of the Rail Level Crossing in Ilupeju, Ogunmokun, Jibowu and Yaba, saying the new closure dates for construction work to be undertaken would now be Monday 16th, 2020 for Ogunmokun, Jibowu (Tuesday 17th) and Yaba (Wednesday, November 18th), adding that time remains 8 pm to 7 am each day.

The state government made this known, on Sunday, in a statement made available to newsmen from the State Ministry of Transportation.

The ministry had before the adjustment slated the closure of the rail level crossing for Sunday 15th, Monday 16th, and Wednesday 18th of November, 2020, for the scheduled construction work.

The statement signed Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, spokesperson of the ministry, enjoined motorists to utilise the alternative routes earlier provided for the daily closure.

According to it, motorists plying Ilupeju level crossing are to make use of Ogunmokun, Yaba and Jibowu crossing to access their desired destinations, while those who are to access Ogunmokun Road or access other areas from Ogunmokun are to use Ilupeju crossing to Mushin, Oshodi and Surulere for their desired destinations.

“The identified alternative routes will still be used interchangeably to ease movement, while the State’s Traffic Management Personnel will be on the ground to ensure the free flow of traffic during the construction period,” the statement said.

It further emphasised that the closure had been slated for the night to minimise inconveniences in movement, saying motorists were implored to comply with the traffic directions put in place to aid the smooth and uninterrupted flow of the construction schedule.

The state government, while regretting the inconveniences in the adjusted dates, appealed to residents, especially motorists that ply those corridors to take note of the new dates and plan their movement accordingly.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos adjusts dates for closure of level crossing at Yaba, Jibowu, others