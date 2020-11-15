16-year-old housemaid allegedly commits suicide in Kano

A 16-year-old girl, Bahijja Gombe, working as a housemaid with a family at Zoo Road in the ancient city of Kano, has allegedly committed suicide on Saturday.

This was just as the image-maker of the state police command, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident, said that Bahijja’s corpse has been deposited at the Murtala Muhammad Hospital.

An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, disclosed that Bahijja, an indigene of Gombe State, was alleged to have killed herself by hanging without leaving any suicide note.

It was however gathered that Bahijja who was responsible for cleaning the house as well as attending to customers at her madam’s shop, was not attending any Islamic schools or Western education in the state.

However, some members of the community stated that it was to their surprise that her corpse was found hanging in a room on Saturday at about 10.00 pm, but some of the residents suspected foul play in the incident.

DSP Haruna Abdullahi who confirmed the incident said Bahijja’s corpse has been deposited at the Murtala Muhammad Hospital, adding that investigation has commenced into the actual reasons behind Bahijja’s death.

