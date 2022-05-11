Labour Party presidential aspirant  pledges radical security transformation

The sole presidential aspirant on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), Hon. Sampson Uchenna Charles, on Wednesday, submitted his form at the headquarters of the party with a promise to radically transform national security architecture and settle all labour disputes in Nigeria.

Charles,, who returned his N30 million form to the Labour party, and was received by the Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure, said Nigeria deserves the best from her government and not the spate of insecurity and elongated labour issues that undermined the human resources in the country.

The Labour Party presidential aspirant was joined by many supporters that came to submit his form at the party secretariat in Abuja, as part of fulfilling all procedures of nomination and expression of interest for the office of the President in the party.

Deputy National Youth Leader, Aminu Bello, Sampson Uchenna Charles Campaign Organisation, submitted the form on behalf of the aspirant to the party.

He maintained that when given the opportunity to fly the flag of the party and eventually win at the polls, he would radically transform Nigeria’s security architecture to work for the people.

Dr Damsump Danjuma, Director General of the Hon. Charles’ Presidential campaign organisation said this after the form had been submitted to the chairman of the party.





Danjuma read the speech of the Presidential aspirants who said: “I respectfully urge you our comrades to ensure that our votes count in the 2023 elections and that the Labour Party remains our choice.

“Labour Party government will tackle every labour dispute that has to do with Nigerians and workers, with utmost respect and sincerity.

“There will be a radical transformation of our security and intelligence architecture. I will ensure adequate remuneration and welfare of the Nigerian worker and advance the overhauls of our decade infrastructure, especially power, roads, railway to boasts economic and entrepreneurial drives nationally.

“I will transform our agricultural system to modern mechanization and develop the family to improve the value chain.

“I will also transform our education system to meet Nigeria’s requirements and compete with the global challenge. Above all, our cardinal objective will be the creation of job opportunities for our teeming youth, graduates and artisans.

The Chairman of the Party, Barrister Julius Abure, who received the nomination and expression of interest forms, maintained that Nigeria was already in shambles, given the poor leadership system that has led to the deterioration of infrastructure, security and the economy.

He maintained that all of these have undermined the dictate of chapter two of the Nigerian Constitution that tasked the government with good welfare for the people, and better living conditions, which he said has totally collapsed because the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government has failed.

He noted that the aspirant has fulfilled all the requirements of the party to be its presidential aspirant who would be elected at its presidential primaries during its convention slated for June.

He assured the sole aspirant, that there will be a level playing field by the leadership of the party in the primaries and that all aspirants for the various positions would be given a level playing field without cutting corners.

“All aspirants would be accorded equal opportunity, whoever emerges from the competitive primaries that we are going to hold across the federation will be the candidates of the party.

“We have decided to lead Nigerians to liberations because the country is bleeding, the government has failed Nigerians because security has failed.

