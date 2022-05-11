WAEC, NECO accuse 20 Secondary schools, 23 teachers of exam malpractice in Bayelsa

The National Education Council (NECO) has accused 20 Secondary schools in Bayelsa State of being involved in alleged examination malpractice during the 2021/2022 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO) examination exercise held across the country.

Speaking during a one-day sensitization programme with the theme “Examination Malpractices” in public and private secondary schools, the Director of Secondary Education Department of the State Ministry of Education, Rev, Jacob Osusu, also accused 23 teachers of aiding and abetting examination malpractices.

Osusu, who expressed concern over the development, said that out of the twenty secondary schools indicted by the NEC, five of them have been de-recognised as examination centres in the state and 15 other secondary schools were handed warnings based on the degree of involvement in the malpractice.

According to him, “five schools were de-recognised and they are made up of four public schools and one private school based on different forms of examination malpractices with candidates colluding with one another, topping the list of offences.”

“While fifteen other secondary schools were given warning letters based on other similar reasons. Also, Twenty-three participants in the WAEC/NECO were also blacklisted and dropped from further supervision of such examinations in the state.”

He however called on the state Ministry of Education and the State Government to issue sanctions against Principals of indicted schools in order to discourage the rising rates of examination malpractices in schools in the state.





Also speaking, the State Commissioner of Education, Hon. Gentle Emelah pointed out that the State Government have taken note of the decision of the National Council on Education and admitted that though the state does not have enough teachers for schools, those available should ensure students are well-groomed to face challenges of examinations without involving in malpractices.”

In his speech, the Permanent Secretary, Bayelsa Ministry of Education, Christopher Erwhujakpor confirmed that the report issued by the National Council on Education has been made available to the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri for required sanctions to be recommended “it is to make some of the culprits to repent. If it is not implemented, those involved will take it as a joke. All Principals of the indicted schools will face sanctions.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Secondary schools in Bayelsa. Secondary schools in Bayelsa

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Secondary schools in Bayelsa Secondary schools in Bayelsa