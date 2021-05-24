Labour institute DG commends FG on workers’ welfare

Newly appointed Director-General of the Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) Ilorin, Kwara State, Comrade Issa Aremu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for what he called “President’s consistent pro-labour friendly policies” in the current democratic dispensation.

Addressing staff and management of the institute, including stakeholders on the assumption of office, Comrade Aremu said it was time the institute complement functions of the federal ministry of Labour and Employment through its mass training, research and consultancy services, as well as human resource development and capacity building activities.

The labour leader observed that his appointment as the first trade unionist DG of the 40-year-old institute underscored “President Buhari’s commitment to inclusiveness in governance,” adding that it signposts as labour friendly disposition of his administration.

Comrade Aremu listed what he called “evidence-based President Buhari’s labour-friendly record” to include improved 2019 Minimum Wage Act, public job retention despite challenges of economic recessions and economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the appointment of Minister for Labour, and commitment to create 1,000 jobs in each of the 774 local governments.

He listed others to include a commitment to lifting 100 million out of poverty in 10 years, mass direct and indirect jobs through state-led interventions championed by monetary (CBN) and fiscal (Ministry of Finance) authorities in agriculture and industry, bailouts for states governors assist some states governors and respect for social dialogue, not labour repression as a tool for resolution of work-related disputes.”

According to him for the first time 60 years after independence, President Buhari accorded labour “legitimate recognition with two ministers, namely Dr Chris Igige and Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, adding that President rightly “knows that labour creates wealth if properly trained and motivated”.

He praised the two ministers for their intervention in what he called a “preventable and avoidable” labour dispute between the government of Kaduna state and Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC).

The new Director-General said the Kaduna labour crisis underscored the relevance of the labour institute to urgently build capacity and competence among governments, employers and trade unions on labour market issues with respect to collective bargaining, social dialogue and productivity.

“The workers enriched with a culture of total education would definitely impact positively on the social dialogue process and strive for the enthronement of a just political and social order,’’ he said.

Aremu promised to enhance “the enlightenment and empowerment of workers towards service and patriotic oriented pursuit.”

