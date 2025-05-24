Kwate drops hit song ‘Usain Bolt’

Edo State-born Afrobeats sensation Kwate has once again taken the music scene by storm with his latest single, “Usain Bolt”. The dynamic artist, who recently won the Dynamic Artist of the Year award at the 11th edition of the Rainbow Hall of Fame awards, has been making waves with his trending EP and now proves he’s still on a roll.

“Usain Bolt” is a masterful blend of Afrobeat and Hausa piano, with influences from Kiss Daniel and Ruger. The song tells a story of struggle and triumph, with Kwate singing about overcoming failure and celebrating success. The track’s infectious beat and inspiring lyrics have already won over music fans, both locally and internationally.

Kwate is thrilled with the response to his new song, saying, “I give God the glory. I appreciate my team who is working hard that my songs travel far to receive attention. My new song has started winning souls. This makes me excited a lot.”

With “Usain Bolt” now available on major music platforms, fans can’t get enough of the track. Kwate’s image maker, Adegbola Shehu Tijani, praises the song, saying it will be a great fit for playlists. Don’t miss out on this sonic masterpiece! Stream “Usain Bolt” now and experience Kwate’s musical prowess.

