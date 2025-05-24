Timothy Esuola wins KAF school competition

A student of Government College, Ibadan, Esuola Timothy, on Friday, emerged the winner of the third edition of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) Essay Competition organised by Karim Adeyemi Foundation.

The winner and nine other students were rewarded with cash prizes that will go a long way in covering their West African Examinations Council (WAEC), National Examinations Counci (NECO), and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) fees, as well as enable them focus on achieving their academic goals.

The competition which challenged students to reflect on the role of sport in promoting unity, equality and peace saw its first winner going home with N200,000, while Second, Iyanuoluwa Olajide (Celestial Church of Christ High School) and third, Joseph Adeniyi (Oke-Ado High School) shared N150,000 and N100,000 respectively.

Speaking, Timothy said he was very happy for emerging the winner of the competition, adding that the cash prize would also motivate him to do more in his academic pursuits to the University.

In his remarks, President of the foundation, Mr Abiodun Adeyemi, said the essay competition has been a cornerstone of the Karim Adeyemi Foundation’s mission to empower public secondary school students in Oyo State through the transformative potential of education and sports.

“Over the past three years, we have touched the lives of 25 students, awarding scholarships worth ₦2,500,000. This funding has specifically addressed the financial hurdles of WAEC, NECO, and JAMB registration fees, ensuring that these students have a smoother path to achieving their academic goals.

“We are proud to note that some of our past beneficiaries are enrolled in prestigious higher institutions across the country, while others are currently preparing for, or awaiting admission, with the most recent of them making 317 in the just-concluded JAMB.

“The competition has not only opened doors but has also built confidence, inspired academic excellence, and ignited aspirations for a brighter future.

“We’ve watched participants use computers for the first time, and this foundational exposure has been pivotal in exposing them to the realities of the 21st century as far Computer Literacy and IT requirements are concerned.

“These successes have only been possible because of the unwavering support of Karim Adeyemi, my wife, Alexandra Adeyemi, and our stakeholders.”

He also hinted that their vision is even bolder, saying “By 2030, we aim to impact 200 students, providing them not only with financial support for WAEC, NECO, and JAMB but also with computer literacy training and intensive coaching in science subjects through our recent partnership with E-Tutors.”

Notable Attendees of the event included the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUJ), South West Wing, Mr Raji Oladimeji who commended KAF for rewarding talents through its financial support and commitment to the educational pursuit of the deserving students.

“In a clear term, this commitment of yours is huge and worthy of sincere appreciation to serve as a morale boaster for the foundation to do more. I therefore urge you to keep the flag flying.”

He also added that the Body would be awarding KAF in the upcoming World Teachers Week, Oladimeji said.

