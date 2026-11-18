The All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidate for Kwara South Senatorial District in the 2027 General Election, Prince Lekan Adewoye, has advocated an improved security framework to ensure development in the senatorial district.

He said the framework was imperative because no development can happen with insecurity plaquing the people as the safety of the people, especially rural communities, farmers, travellers and vulnerable settlements, must remain a national priority.

Adewoye, who spoke at the 50th Edition of Media Parliament of Kwara State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin on Wednesday, added that kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities threaten lives, agricultural production, investment and the freedom of the people to go about their daily activities.

The senatorial hopeful commended President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly and the State Houses of Assembly for advancing the proposed constitutional amendment to establish State Police Services.

“The reported unanimous approval by all 36 State Houses of Assembly represents a significant development in our national security conversation.

“As at 17 November 2026, the proposed amendment is awaiting completion of the assent process, it must therefore not be mistaken for an already operational State Police framework.

“The next task is to ensure that the constitutional and legislative framework is carefully designed, with appropriate safeguards against political abuse, respect for human rights, professional standards and clear accountability,”.

Adewoye added that as a senator, his responsibility would be to contribute to sound legislation, scrutinise security budgets and agency performance, and promote better coordination and intelligence-sharing among federal, state and local institutions.

“We must build a security framework that protects citizens, respects their rights and strengthens public confidence,” he said.

Adewoye acknowledged that many of the communities in Kwara South continue to face challenges relating to infrastructure, agricultural productivity, education, healthcare, insecurity and economic opportunities.

“From our rural communities to our urban centres, from our farmers and traders to our professionals, artisans, young people and women, the aspirations of our people must find expression in national conversations and decisions.

“Representation must never be concentrated in a few communities or reserved for a privileged circle.

“Every local government in Kwara South must count, every community must have a voice. Our diversity should be our strength, and our representation must reflect that diversity, including the interests of persons with disabilities, traditional institutions, young people and other vulnerable groups.

“My approach will be to translate these realities into legislative priorities, committee interventions, motions, budget scrutiny and sustained engagement with relevant federal institutions,” he said.

Chairman, Kwara State Council of NUJ, Abdullateef ‘Lanre Ahmed, said there isn’t a better time than now to beam our searchlight on numerous issues affecting us as a people, and the media, as an indispensable component in the democratic journey, has a critical role to play in stabilizing our democracy.

“Since the advent of the current democratic evolution, Nigeria has grappled with enormous challenges, be it politically, economically and above all, security breaches, which in recent times, had assumed a frightening dimension.

“As it is now, insecurity seems to have defied solutions owing to the emergence of armed groups terrorizing travelers, rural dwellers and defenceless citizens in local communities.

“However, no matter how alarming and disturbing a situation might be, it can’t defy a solution as the government has a responsibility and the will power to tackle the problem,” he said.