…’Says ‘60% of APC has joined Ogun PDP through Rainbow Coalition’

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, said on Wednesday, that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Solomon Adeola, also known as Yayi, realised his looming defeat the day the PDP Governorship Candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, returned to the ballot.

Anyanwu made this known while speaking at a Mega Rally, tagged ‘Rescue Mission’, organised by the PDP in Abeokuta, on Wednesday.

The national scribe of the party, who represented the PDP National Leader and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, at the rally, presented the Ogun PDP governorship candidate, Adebutu and his running Kolapo with the PDP flag, endorsing their governorship ticket and expressing confidence in their victory and those of other candidates at the polls.

“This is the true Ogun for Ogun. The day Adebutu came back to the ballot was the day Solomon Yayi realised his looming defeat.

“I know him very well because I was in the Senate with him. This is Ogun and Ogun State must take their position,” Anyanwu said.

“On January 16, we are going to return our three senators and all other candidates. PDP has the best and most intelligent candidates and they are going to win. With my visit to Ogun State, I have observed that everybody wants Adebutu to win. He will take care of Ogun people. The government in Ogun State today is very corrupt. And Adebutu will usher relief, ITURA DE,” he added.

He added that 60 per cent of APC members in Ogun State had joined the PDP through the Rainbow Coalition.

“Sixty per cent of the APC have joined the PDP in Ogun State through the Rainbow Coalition. By the power conferred on me as the National Secretary on behalf of the National Leader, and Leader of the Rainbow Coalition, Barrister Nyesom Wike, we are handling over the flag of PDP to you, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu. Go and prosper and bring victory to PDP,” Anyanwu declared as the crowd erupted in jubilation.

The PDP candidate, Adebutu, started his speech by acknowledging former governors, even though they were not physically present at the rally, as the crowd erupted in frenzy.

“Let me use this opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate our respected leaders who, although they may not be physically present with us in the party today, remain with us in spirit, solidarity and commitment. Our thoughts and recognition go to H.E. Otunba Gbenga Daniel (OGD) and H.E. Senator Ibikunle Amosun (SIA). Their contributions to the political history of Ogun State and their respective roles in the state’s political journey remain part of our collective history. We recognise them and extend our warm regards,” Adebutu said.

Asking the people of the state to protect the Ogun heritage from being raped by those he described as strangers, the PDP governorship hopeful informed the crowd: “As you all know, I am a needle with a thread to pull. You know my lineage and the connections I have with our people. My Deputy, Alhaja Lateefat Sowunmi-Kolapo, is also a needle with a thread to pull here in Ogun Central.

“Senator Iyabo Obasanjo equally has strong roots and connections across the Central Senatorial District. Hon. Femi Omotayo (OmoOwo) is another person with deep grassroots connections. We all know the contributions his parents have made to the people of Ijebu. We also have the son of Martins Kuye, who also has strong roots and connections with our people. These are just a few examples. We have candidates across all three senatorial districts who understand their communities, have established relationships with the people, and know what grassroots politics entails.

“We are not strangers to our people. We are part of the communities we seek to serve. That is the strength of our team.”

Discussing his manifesto, he said, “The basis of ITURA DE is about humanity, we believe in ourselves and in humanity.”

Promising strong women inclusion in his government, Adebutu said, “My deputy is not a spare tyre and will never be. One-third of the government sector will be occupied by females. We will continue to promote the female gender. I can boldly tell you that it is my plan to run a government that gives women a prominent place in governance. Women will not be sidelined; they will be fully represented and entrusted with strategic positions in my government. I believe women have the capacity, competence and leadership qualities to contribute meaningfully to governance and the development of Ogun State. Their voices will be heard, their contributions valued, and their roles recognised.”

“We truly believe that for a nation to grow, we must support our young people. We believe in releasing the power of industry and enterprise and we will create wealth. With wealth creation, we shall have less tendencies for desperate behaviours,” he added.

He shared pamphlets that contain the breakdown of his manifesto, asking the people of Ogun to see it as a covenant he has with them.

“I am happy you are understanding the concept of Ogun for Ogun. There is a policy that policemen should serve in their state. Because they know the place. My great grandfather, grandfather and father are all Ogun indigenes,” Adebutu said.

“If Ogun West will produce a governor, it will have to be real sons of the soil. There is an existential threat to Ogun State, I am with you, and we will triumph,” he told his supporters.

“I shall be corrupt-less. I won’t steal your money and we shall make Ogun State great again. It is for us to protect the heritage of our Ogun State. It is beyond political parties. Go and take your PVCs,” Adebutu concluded.

Ogun PDP Chairman, Abayomi Tella, started his speech by commending the National Leader of the PDP, Nyesom Wike.

“They have tried all manner of jokes and at this point in time, the sophisticated electorate of Ogun State have made up their minds. If you are coming to Ogun State to contest, you cannot cut corners. You can’t bamboozle them with money. By 12 to 1pm on election day, Ladi would have won the election by the grace of God,” Tella declared.

Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, was brought to a standstill on Wednesday as the Peoples Democratic Party held a mega rally tagged, ‘Ogun Rescue Mission’, led by the National Working Committee of the party.

Thousands of PDP supporters marched through the streets of Abeokuta as the PDP leaders’ convoy drove through amid cheers, singing and dancing.

From the popular NNPC underpass to the Ake Palace pavilion, a mammoth crowd of Ogun indigenes and party supporters marched enthusiastically with the candidates, turning every street into a carnival of drums, songs and chants of “ITURA DE” — meaning relief has come.

On every street the rally got to, residents poured out of their homes and shops, joining the march and greeting the candidates with cheers. It was a reflection of grassroots participation and organic support from within Ogun State, as the people came out voluntarily to identify with the party and its candidates.

Indigenes described Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu and the deputy governorship candidate, Alhaja Lateefat Sowunmi-Kolapo, as home-grown, deeply rooted in Ogun State and familiar with the realities of their people, vowing to vote all PDP candidates en masse.

The crux of their message was clear: Mission to Rescue Ogun State — captured in the seven-point ITURA DE Agenda of the Oladipupo Adebutu and Lateefat Sowunmi-Kolapo ticket. As they marched, the candidates reaffirmed their commitment to good governance, people-oriented leadership and a better future for all.

The high point of the rally was the moment the PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who represented the National Leader, Nyesom Wike, presented Adebutu and Kolapo with the PDP flag, endorsing their governorship ticket and expressing confidence in their victory and those of other candidates at the poll.