President Bola Tinubu has expanded his planned 2027 re-election campaign tour from 12 to 19 states, with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) also included in the revised itinerary.

The updated schedule indicates that the president is expected to participate in 20 campaign rallies between October 24, 2026, and January 13, 2027.

Katsina, Taraba, Zamfara, Imo and Kwara are among the newly included states, while Akwa Ibom, Jigawa and Kebbi have been incorporated following Tinubu’s recent campaign appearances in the states.

The president has already attended rallies in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on November 6; Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on November 7; Dutse, Jigawa State, on November 10; and Birnin Kebbi on November 17.

Under the revised arrangement, Tinubu is scheduled to visit Katsina on December 2, Kano on December 17, Jalingo in Taraba State on December 19, and Abuja on December 21.

Other planned rallies include Gusau, Zamfara State, on December 28 and Owerri, Imo State, on December 30.

The campaign tour will continue in January with visits to Yola, Adamawa State, on January 4; Sokoto on January 5; and Ilorin, Kwara State, on January 8.

Tinubu is also expected in Asaba, Delta State, on January 11, before rounding off his campaign engagements with a rally in Lagos on January 13.

The revised timetable also contains changes to some dates in the original programme. The Sokoto rally has been moved from December 5 to January 5, while the Lagos campaign finale has shifted from January 9 to January 13.

The rally initially scheduled for Bauchi on November 29 has also been moved to December 1. However, Tinubu is no longer listed among the expected attendees at the event.

Although the All Progressives Congress (APC) plans to organise 37 rallies across the 36 states and the FCT, the president is expected to personally attend 20, with other senior party officials representing him at the remaining events.

A breakdown of the revised itinerary shows that the North-West has the highest number of states on Tinubu’s campaign route, with seven: Kaduna, Jigawa, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara and Sokoto.

The North-East and South-South have three states each, while the North-Central, South-West and South-East have two states apiece.