Kwara records one COVID-19 death, discharges 18

Kwara State has recorded one more COVID-19 death, the second since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor and spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin.

Ajakaye said the patient, a 50-year-old woman with serious underlying medical conditions, died on Tuesday.

“We regret to announce that the patient did not make it despite the efforts of the medical personnel to save her.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to her family. We stand by them at this trying time, and restate the need for everyone to keep safe by adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols,” he said.

Ajakaye also announced the discharge of 18 patients who have tested negative twice.

“Despite the sad occurrence on Tuesday, the government is consoled by the recovery and discharge of 18 other patients

“The government commends all the frontline workers who are making so much sacrifice to ensure we win this war,” he added.

(NAN)

