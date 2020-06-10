Woman, 46, docked over alleged theft of N494,000 in Ogun

A 46-year-old woman, Adewunmi Adedayo, was on Wednesday arraigned before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing N455,000 cash and a cell phone worth N39,000, all valued at N494,000.

Adedayo, of no fixed address, is facing a one-count charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. E. O. Adaraloye told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 24, 2019, at about 5.00 p.m. at Papa Aro, Oju-Ore, Ota.

Adaraloye said that the defendant entered into the shop of the complainant, Yunusa Tope, to steal N455,000 cash and a cell phone worth N39, 000, all valued at N494,000.

“The defendant was caught by passersby and handed over to the police,” he said.

Adaraloye said that the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must reside within the Court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned until June 24 for trial.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 13,464 After 663 New Infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 663 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 13,464… Read full story

Olu Jacobs Is Alive, Says Lala Akindoju

As anxiety over the rumoured death of veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, heightened in the last two hours, popular actress and a close member of the family, Lala Akindoju, has debunked the death rumour. Rumours of the demise of Jacobs were rife on social media platforms but Akindoju said the news should be disregarded as Jacobs was doing fine… Read full story