Kwara state police command has launched a manhunt for one Omotosho Jimoh of Elekoyangan area, Oke-Suna, Ilorin, the state capital, over the death of his neighbour, Usman Abubakar.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the suspect had engaged in “hand-to-hand combat” with the deceased on March 20, 2025, over a minor issue that reportedly led to the death of Abubakar.

It was gathered that Usman Abubakar slumped during the altercation and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, said that the command has initiated a preliminary investigation into the matter, adding that efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect and ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The Kwara State Police Command is saddened to report a tragic incident of culpable homicide that occurred on March 20, 2024, in Ilorin.

“At about 2030 hours on March 20, 2024, Mr Adebayo Ahmed, a resident of Isale Koko, Ojagboro, Ilorin, reported a distressing incident involving his son, Usman Abubakar.

“It was reported that on the same day around 1930 hrs, Usman engaged in hand-to-hand combat with one Omotosho Jimoh of Elekoyangan Area, Oke-Suna, Ilorin, over a minor issue.

“Tragically, during the altercation, Usman Abubakar slumped and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

“Immediately, the scene of the crime was visited, and the necessary documentation was carried out. However, the family of the deceased has declined to release the body for autopsy, insisting on burial according to Islamic rites.

“Presently, the suspect, Omotosho Jimoh, is at large. The Kwara State Police Command has initiated a preliminary investigation into the matter, and efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect and ascertain the full circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.

“The Command assures the public that every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Further updates on this case will be communicated as the investigation progresses.”

